NetApp’s (NTAP) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their hold rating on shares of NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) in a research report report published on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NetApp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised NetApp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Maxim Group upped their target price on NetApp to $69.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Bank of America raised NetApp from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Loop Capital raised NetApp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.96.

NetApp stock traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $64.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,358,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,242,585. NetApp has a fifty-two week low of $37.43 and a fifty-two week high of $65.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $16,640.68, a P/E ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.27.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The data storage provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. NetApp had a positive return on equity of 29.38% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that NetApp will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. NetApp’s payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 3,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $241,076.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,337.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joel D. Reich sold 11,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $698,692.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,507 shares of company stock worth $1,785,398 in the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of NetApp by 68.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,127,140 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $670,873,000 after purchasing an additional 4,914,409 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD acquired a new stake in NetApp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $290,829,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in NetApp by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,322,669 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $239,131,000 after buying an additional 260,763 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its position in NetApp by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,555,383 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $86,044,000 after buying an additional 102,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in NetApp by 1.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,422,047 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $62,230,000 after buying an additional 13,531 shares in the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and store computer data worldwide. It offers flash; flash arrays that support data management; hybrid arrays to deploy the speed of flash storage; hybrid cloud; ONTAP cloud storage data management service; NetApp cloud sync hybrid data management Software as a Service; NetApp private storage for cloud; and AltaVault cloud-integrated solutions.

