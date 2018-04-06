Netko (NETKO) Hits Market Cap of $655,550.00

Netko (CURRENCY:NETKO) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. One Netko coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00001943 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. Netko has a total market cap of $655,550.00 and $492.00 worth of Netko was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Netko has traded up 27.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00007128 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002923 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.93 or 0.00679597 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00014196 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015127 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00184668 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00035888 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00045108 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Netko Coin Profile

Netko is a coin. Its launch date was March 8th, 2017. Netko’s total supply is 5,103,065 coins. Netko’s official Twitter account is @NetkoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Netko’s official website is netko.tech.

Netko Coin Trading

Netko can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is not presently possible to purchase Netko directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Netko must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Netko using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

