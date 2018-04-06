NeuLion (NEUL) and Its Peers Critical Review

NeuLion (OTCMKTS: NEUL) is one of 32 publicly-traded companies in the “Cable & other pay television services” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare NeuLion to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NeuLion and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NeuLion $95.57 million -$31.32 million -20.51 NeuLion Competitors $12.88 billion $1.94 billion 53.67

NeuLion’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than NeuLion. NeuLion is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares NeuLion and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeuLion -32.77% -13.11% -9.01% NeuLion Competitors 1,299.83% 26.80% 3.67%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.1% of shares of all “Cable & other pay television services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 73.2% of NeuLion shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.6% of shares of all “Cable & other pay television services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

NeuLion has a beta of 2.03, suggesting that its stock price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NeuLion’s competitors have a beta of 1.23, suggesting that their average stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for NeuLion and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeuLion 0 0 0 0 N/A NeuLion Competitors 290 1471 2269 74 2.52

As a group, “Cable & other pay television services” companies have a potential upside of 24.00%. Given NeuLion’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NeuLion has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

NeuLion competitors beat NeuLion on 7 of the 9 factors compared.

NeuLion Company Profile

NeuLion, Inc. provides enterprise digital video solutions in the United States and internationally. Its flagship solution, the NeuLion Digital Platform, is a proprietary cloud-based turnkey solution that enables the delivery and monetization of digital video content. The NeuLion Digital Platform provides content owners and rights holders with an end-to-end turnkey video distribution platform that enables them to ingest, encode, manage, deliver, monetize, and analyze the performance of their live and on-demand digital video content. It also provides NeuLion consumer electronics (CE) technologies, which allow CE manufacturers to provide a secure, high quality video experience with premium screen resolution, up to Ultra HD/4K, across virtually all content formats for a range of connected devices; and a library of high quality video compression-decompression programs or codecs under the MainConcept brand. It serves content owners and rights holders, such as professional and college sports, and broadcaster/operator customers; consumer electronics manufacturers; and video integrators comprising enterprise software providers. NeuLion, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Plainview, New York.

