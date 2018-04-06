NeuLion (NEUL) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of NeuLion (OTCMKTS:NEUL) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, March 27th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeuLion from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th.

NEUL opened at $0.83 on Tuesday. NeuLion has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $0.83.

NeuLion Company Profile

NeuLion, Inc provides enterprise digital video solutions in the United States and internationally. Its flagship solution, the NeuLion Digital Platform, is a proprietary cloud-based turnkey solution that enables the delivery and monetization of digital video content. The NeuLion Digital Platform provides content owners and rights holders with an end-to-end turnkey video distribution platform that enables them to ingest, encode, manage, deliver, monetize, and analyze the performance of their live and on-demand digital video content.

