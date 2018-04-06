Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NBIX. Oppenheimer set a $110.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Piper Jaffray reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences to $97.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Neurocrine Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $95.23.

NASDAQ NBIX traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $78.55. The company had a trading volume of 102,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,464. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1-year low of $39.50 and a 1-year high of $92.98. The company has a quick ratio of 10.20, a current ratio of 10.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $94.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Dimitri E. Grigoriadis sold 71,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.98, for a total transaction of $5,597,014.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 154,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,064,831.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dimitri E. Grigoriadis sold 86,368 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $6,764,341.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 154,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,117,435.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 367,136 shares of company stock worth $30,001,192 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $657,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 151,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,755,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,265,000. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,298,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company's lead products include INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; elagolix, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trial for use in women's health; and opicapone, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is used for in adjunct therapy and preparations of levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease.

