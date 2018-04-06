New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Report Shows

News stories about New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. New Jersey Resources earned a media sentiment score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the utilities provider an impact score of 45.5568345012273 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

NJR opened at $40.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3,525.69, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.31. New Jersey Resources has a twelve month low of $35.55 and a twelve month high of $45.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $705.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.47 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 18.96%. New Jersey Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that New Jersey Resources will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is presently 63.01%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NJR shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of New Jersey Resources in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.25.

In related news, VP Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 2,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total transaction of $99,222.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation is an energy services holding company. The Company’s business is the distribution of natural gas through a regulated utility, which provides other retail and wholesale energy services to customers and investing in clean energy projects and midstream assets. It operates in four business segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services and Midstream.

