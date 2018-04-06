New Mountain Finance (NMFC) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, March 21st. The firm presently has a $15.00 price target on the investment management company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.36% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation. It seeks to invest in United States. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation through the sourcing and origination of debt securities at all levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, notes, bonds and mezzanine securities. “

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $15.00 price objective on New Mountain Finance and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st.

NMFC stock opened at $13.35 on Wednesday. New Mountain Finance has a 1-year low of $12.05 and a 1-year high of $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,009.94, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.54.

New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The investment management company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 55.29%. The company had revenue of $53.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.94 million. research analysts anticipate that New Mountain Finance will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kurt Wolfgruber acquired 10,000 shares of New Mountain Finance stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.19 per share, for a total transaction of $131,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 43,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,067.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kline acquired 20,000 shares of New Mountain Finance stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.14 per share, with a total value of $262,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 68,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,870.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 557,831 shares of company stock worth $7,449,774 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,604,157 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $94,109,000 after purchasing an additional 167,120 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,252,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 26,504 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 8,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 92,141 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 20,241 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.97% of the company’s stock.

About New Mountain Finance

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation through the sourcing and origination of debt securities at all levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, notes, bonds and mezzanine securities.

