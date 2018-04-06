Insider Buying: New Peoples Bankshares (OTCMKTS:NWPP) Director Acquires 97,196 Shares of Stock

New Peoples Bankshares (OTCMKTS:NWPP) Director B Scott White bought 97,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $194,392.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NWPP opened at $2.20 on Friday. New Peoples Bankshares has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $2.40.

About New Peoples Bankshares

New Peoples Bankshares, Inc operates as a financial holding company for New Peoples Bank, Inc that provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals, small to medium size businesses, and the professional community in the United States. The company offers checking and savings accounts, time deposits, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

