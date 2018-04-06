Mark Sachleben Sells 7,500 Shares of New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Stock

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) CFO Mark Sachleben sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.51, for a total transaction of $566,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Mark Sachleben also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 5th, Mark Sachleben sold 7,500 shares of New Relic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.62, for a total transaction of $567,150.00.

On Friday, March 16th, Mark Sachleben sold 763 shares of New Relic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total transaction of $57,911.70.

On Monday, March 12th, Mark Sachleben sold 10,000 shares of New Relic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total transaction of $748,000.00.

On Thursday, March 8th, Mark Sachleben sold 7,500 shares of New Relic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $565,275.00.

On Tuesday, February 20th, Mark Sachleben sold 11,627 shares of New Relic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.97, for a total transaction of $778,660.19.

On Monday, February 12th, Mark Sachleben sold 10,000 shares of New Relic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total transaction of $647,100.00.

On Thursday, February 8th, Mark Sachleben sold 5,000 shares of New Relic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $322,900.00.

On Monday, January 22nd, Mark Sachleben sold 5,000 shares of New Relic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.86, for a total transaction of $289,300.00.

On Friday, January 12th, Mark Sachleben sold 10,000 shares of New Relic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total transaction of $591,200.00.

On Thursday, January 4th, Mark Sachleben sold 5,000 shares of New Relic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.35, for a total transaction of $296,750.00.

NYSE:NEWR opened at $75.54 on Friday. New Relic has a one year low of $37.31 and a one year high of $79.08. The stock has a market cap of $4,086.03, a P/E ratio of -68.67 and a beta of 0.64.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $91.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.31 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 25.22%. New Relic’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. analysts expect that New Relic will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase lowered shares of New Relic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of New Relic from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of New Relic from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of New Relic in a research note on Friday, January 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. New Relic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.57.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in New Relic in the fourth quarter worth about $534,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in New Relic by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,697 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,218,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in New Relic by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 349,177 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,171,000 after buying an additional 9,930 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in New Relic by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 411,951 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,799,000 after buying an additional 11,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in New Relic in the third quarter worth about $269,000. 75.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides digital intelligence products worldwide. The company's cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Digital Intelligence Platform, which enables organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. It provides New Relic Application Performance Management that offers visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser, a product that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

