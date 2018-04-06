New Relic (NEWR) CFO Mark Sachleben Sells 7,500 Shares

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) CFO Mark Sachleben sold 7,500 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.62, for a total transaction of $567,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mark Sachleben also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 19th, Mark Sachleben sold 7,500 shares of New Relic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.51, for a total transaction of $566,325.00.

On Friday, March 16th, Mark Sachleben sold 763 shares of New Relic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total transaction of $57,911.70.

On Monday, March 12th, Mark Sachleben sold 10,000 shares of New Relic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total transaction of $748,000.00.

On Thursday, March 8th, Mark Sachleben sold 7,500 shares of New Relic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $565,275.00.

On Tuesday, February 20th, Mark Sachleben sold 11,627 shares of New Relic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.97, for a total transaction of $778,660.19.

On Monday, February 12th, Mark Sachleben sold 10,000 shares of New Relic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total transaction of $647,100.00.

On Thursday, February 8th, Mark Sachleben sold 5,000 shares of New Relic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $322,900.00.

On Monday, January 22nd, Mark Sachleben sold 5,000 shares of New Relic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.86, for a total transaction of $289,300.00.

On Friday, January 12th, Mark Sachleben sold 10,000 shares of New Relic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total transaction of $591,200.00.

Shares of NYSE:NEWR traded down $0.98 on Friday, hitting $74.56. The company had a trading volume of 33,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,735. New Relic has a 1-year low of $37.31 and a 1-year high of $79.08. The company has a market cap of $4,160.32, a P/E ratio of -68.67 and a beta of 0.64.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. New Relic had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 25.22%. The firm had revenue of $91.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that New Relic will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NEWR. ValuEngine upgraded shares of New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of New Relic from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of New Relic from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of New Relic in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.57.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crow Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Relic in the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Woodstock Corp acquired a new position in shares of New Relic in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in shares of New Relic in the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of New Relic in the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New Relic in the third quarter valued at about $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides digital intelligence products worldwide. The company's cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Digital Intelligence Platform, which enables organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. It provides New Relic Application Performance Management that offers visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser, a product that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

