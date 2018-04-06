New Residential Investment Corp (NRZ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.87.

NRZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Vetr lowered shares of New Residential Investment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.60 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 12th. B. Riley set a $19.00 target price on shares of New Residential Investment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of New Residential Investment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,881,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,530,000 after buying an additional 145,935 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,872,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,058,000 after buying an additional 32,892 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 535.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,640,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,210,000 after buying an additional 2,225,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,349,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,015,000 after buying an additional 115,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,849,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,077,000 after buying an additional 114,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NRZ traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.45. 3,409,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,712,875. The firm has a market capitalization of $5,596.65, a P/E ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.97. New Residential Investment has a 1 year low of $15.04 and a 1 year high of $18.43.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $235.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.15 million. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 63.01% and a return on equity of 18.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that New Residential Investment will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 27th. Investors of record on Monday, April 2nd will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.16%.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company focuses on investing in, and managing, investments related to residential real estate. The Company’s segments include investments in excess mortgage servicing rights (Excess MSRs); investments in mortgage servicing rights (MSRs); investments in servicer advances; investments in real estate securities; investments in residential mortgage loans; investments in consumer loans, and corporate.

