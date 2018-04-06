New York Community Bank (NYCB) Now Covered by Analysts at UBS

Equities research analysts at UBS assumed coverage on shares of New York Community Bank (NYSE:NYCB) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 21st, www.benzinga.com reports. The brokerage set a “sell” rating and a $12.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 6.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New York Community Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. TheStreet cut shares of New York Community Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. B. Riley raised shares of New York Community Bank from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of New York Community Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of New York Community Bank from $14.00 to $14.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. New York Community Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.48.

Shares of NYCB opened at $12.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6,255.13, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.65. New York Community Bank has a 1 year low of $11.67 and a 1 year high of $14.53.

New York Community Bank (NYSE:NYCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The company had revenue of $296.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.29 million. New York Community Bank had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 6.81%. equities research analysts expect that New York Community Bank will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in New York Community Bank by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,132,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $639,700,000 after acquiring an additional 518,946 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in New York Community Bank by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 27,831,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,742,000 after acquiring an additional 7,036,258 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in New York Community Bank by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,845,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,126,000 after acquiring an additional 348,451 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in New York Community Bank by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,661,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,973,000 after acquiring an additional 350,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new stake in New York Community Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,004,000. 60.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for New York Community Bank and New York Commercial Bank that offer banking products and financial services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products that include checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, NOW and money market accounts, and non-interest-bearing accounts.

