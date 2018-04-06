NewLink Genetics Corp (NLNK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

NewLink Genetics Corp (NASDAQ:NLNK) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.40.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $26.00 target price on shares of NewLink Genetics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of NewLink Genetics from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of NewLink Genetics in a report on Friday, March 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NewLink Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NewLink Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NewLink Genetics by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,347,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,037,000 after purchasing an additional 848,752 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NewLink Genetics by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,311,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,750,000 after purchasing an additional 405,820 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of NewLink Genetics by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,096,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,003,000 after purchasing an additional 847,790 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NewLink Genetics in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,581,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of NewLink Genetics by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 391,464 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 4,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

NLNK stock traded down $2.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.53. 6,713,016 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 815,781. The company has a market capitalization of $271.98, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.22. NewLink Genetics has a 1-year low of $4.45 and a 1-year high of $20.47.

NewLink Genetics (NASDAQ:NLNK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $10.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 million. NewLink Genetics had a negative net margin of 250.60% and a negative return on equity of 60.60%. sell-side analysts forecast that NewLink Genetics will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About NewLink Genetics

NewLink Genetics Corporation is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. The Company’s portfolio includes biologic and small-molecule immunotherapy product candidates for a range of oncology indications.

