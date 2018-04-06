NewLink Genetics (NLNK) Sets New 52-Week High and Low at $4.45

NewLink Genetics Corp (NASDAQ:NLNK) shares reached a new 52-week high and low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.45 and last traded at $4.18, with a volume of 9830464 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.32.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks downgraded NewLink Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on NewLink Genetics from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $26.00 price objective on NewLink Genetics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised NewLink Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised NewLink Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.17.

The company has a market cap of $271.98, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.22.

NewLink Genetics (NASDAQ:NLNK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.32. NewLink Genetics had a negative return on equity of 60.60% and a negative net margin of 250.60%. The business had revenue of $10.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 million. equities analysts anticipate that NewLink Genetics Corp will post -2.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NLNK. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in NewLink Genetics by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,347,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,037,000 after acquiring an additional 848,752 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC boosted its holdings in NewLink Genetics by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,096,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,003,000 after acquiring an additional 847,790 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NewLink Genetics in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,581,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in NewLink Genetics by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,311,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,750,000 after acquiring an additional 405,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in NewLink Genetics by 207.1% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 311,927 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after acquiring an additional 210,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

About NewLink Genetics

NewLink Genetics Corporation is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. The Company’s portfolio includes biologic and small-molecule immunotherapy product candidates for a range of oncology indications.

