NewYorkCoin Trading Down 15.1% This Week (NYC)

NewYorkCoin (CURRENCY:NYC) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 3:00 AM ET on March 22nd. In the last seven days, NewYorkCoin has traded 15.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. NewYorkCoin has a total market capitalization of $8.85 million and approximately $26,849.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NewYorkCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Tradesatoshi, YoBit, FreiExchange and Graviex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.07 or 0.01738550 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00007213 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003826 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004957 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007663 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00015545 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00026773 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00001067 BTC.

NewYorkCoin Coin Profile

NYC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 4th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 134,024,588,760 coins. NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin. The official website for NewYorkCoin is nycoin.community.

According to CryptoCompare, “NewYorkCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the popular Scrypt algorithm. The NYC is themed after the North American city, New York.”

NewYorkCoin Coin Trading

NewYorkCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, FreiExchange, Graviex and Tradesatoshi. It is not presently possible to purchase NewYorkCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NewYorkCoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NewYorkCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

