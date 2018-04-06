Nexa Resources (NEXA) Receives $22.37 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.37.

NEXA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Nexa Resources in a research report on Sunday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (up from $23.00) on shares of Nexa Resources in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Nexa Resources from $25.50 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nexa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th.

Shares of NEXA stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.28. The stock had a trading volume of 260,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,203. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Nexa Resources has a one year low of $15.27 and a one year high of $21.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,121.03 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.21). Nexa Resources had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $736.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.86 million. research analysts anticipate that Nexa Resources will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 14th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 13th. Nexa Resources’s payout ratio is currently 32.41%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEXA. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Nexa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $11,741,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Nexa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $1,166,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Nexa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $2,482,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Nexa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Nexa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. 16.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nexa Resources

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, primarily produces, refines, processes, and sells zinc in Peru and Brazil. It explores, extracts, produces, and trades zinc, copper, and lead concentrates through its mining sites located in the regions of Pasco, Ica, and Moquegua in Peru. The company also has copper mining project located in the Conchucos District, Ancash Region; poly-metallic mining project located in the Ancash Region; and copper mining project located in the Huancavelica Region, as well as zinc mines in Vazante and Paracatu.

