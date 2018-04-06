NEXT (NXT) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

NEXT (LON: NXT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/26/2018 – NEXT had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a GBX 4,500 ($62.17) price target on the stock.

3/26/2018 – NEXT had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 5,500 ($75.99) to GBX 5,700 ($78.75). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/26/2018 – NEXT had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 4,700 ($64.94) to GBX 4,850 ($67.01). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/23/2018 – NEXT had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 5,000 ($69.08) price target on the stock.

3/21/2018 – NEXT had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

3/5/2018 – NEXT had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a GBX 4,350 ($60.10) price target on the stock.

3/2/2018 – NEXT had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

2/14/2018 – NEXT had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a GBX 4,700 ($64.94) price target on the stock.

1/31/2018 – NEXT had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a GBX 4,700 ($64.94) price target on the stock.

LON NXT traded down GBX 73 ($1.01) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 4,759 ($65.75). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 716,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,680. NEXT plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,565 ($49.25) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,355 ($73.98).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 5th will be paid a GBX 105 ($1.45) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is a boost from NEXT’s previous dividend of $45.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 5th.

NEXT plc is a United Kingdom-based retailer offering clothing, footwear, accessories and home products. The Company’s segments include NEXT Retail, a chain of over 500 stores in the United Kingdom and Eire; NEXT Directory, an online and catalogue shopping business with over four million active customers and international Websites serving approximately 70 countries; NEXT International Retail, with approximately 200 mainly franchised stores; NEXT Sourcing, which designs and sources NEXT branded products; Lipsy, which designs and sells Lipsy branded younger women’s fashion products, and Property Management, which holds properties and property leases which are sub-let to other segments and external parties.

