NEXT’s (NXT) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of NEXT (LON:NXT) in a research note published on Friday, March 23rd. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 5,000 ($70.19) target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on NEXT from GBX 4,400 ($61.76) to GBX 4,500 ($63.17) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Investec restated a buy rating and set a GBX 4,940 ($69.34) price objective on shares of NEXT in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 4,830 ($67.80) target price on shares of NEXT in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a GBX 3,650 ($51.24) target price on shares of NEXT in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector performer rating and issued a GBX 4,500 ($63.17) target price on shares of NEXT in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 4,386.40 ($61.57).

NXT traded down GBX 49 ($0.69) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 4,771 ($66.97). 745,414 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,680. NEXT has a 12 month low of GBX 3,565 ($50.04) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,355 ($75.17).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of GBX 105 ($1.47) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is a positive change from NEXT’s previous dividend of $45.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 5th.

In other NEXT news, insider Michael J. Roney purchased 1,263 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 4,723 ($66.30) per share, with a total value of £59,651.49 ($83,733.14).

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “NEXT’s (NXT) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/nexts-nxt-hold-rating-reaffirmed-at-peel-hunt-updated-updated.html.

NEXT Company Profile

NEXT plc is a United Kingdom-based retailer offering clothing, footwear, accessories and home products. The Company’s segments include NEXT Retail, a chain of over 500 stores in the United Kingdom and Eire; NEXT Directory, an online and catalogue shopping business with over four million active customers and international Websites serving approximately 70 countries; NEXT International Retail, with approximately 200 mainly franchised stores; NEXT Sourcing, which designs and sources NEXT branded products; Lipsy, which designs and sells Lipsy branded younger women’s fashion products, and Property Management, which holds properties and property leases which are sub-let to other segments and external parties.

Receive News & Ratings for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.