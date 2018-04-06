Nightstar Therapeutics (NITE) Receives Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Nightstar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NITE) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Nightstar Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on NITE. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Nightstar Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Chardan Capital began coverage on Nightstar Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Nightstar Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.50.

NITE traded up $0.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.40. The stock had a trading volume of 91,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,696. The stock has a market cap of $346.47 and a PE ratio of -7.29. Nightstar Therapeutics has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $24.93.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NITE. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nightstar Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $5,761,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Nightstar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,771,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Nightstar Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $1,920,000. Nationwide Fund Advisors bought a new position in shares of Nightstar Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $1,196,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nightstar Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $240,000. 29.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nightstar Therapeutics

Nightstar Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel one-time treatments for patients suffering from rare inherited retinal diseases in the United Kingdom. The company's lead product candidate includes NSR-REP1, a candidate that has completed Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with choroideremia.

