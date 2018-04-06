Financial Survey: United States Steel (X) and NIPPON STEEL & SUM (NSSMY)

NIPPON STEEL & SUM (OTCMKTS: NSSMY) and United States Steel (NYSE:X) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Dividends

NIPPON STEEL & SUM pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. United States Steel pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. NIPPON STEEL & SUM pays out 15.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. United States Steel pays out 10.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Risk and Volatility

NIPPON STEEL & SUM has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United States Steel has a beta of 2.97, indicating that its share price is 197% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NIPPON STEEL & SUM and United States Steel’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NIPPON STEEL & SUM $42.85 billion 0.48 $1.22 billion $1.30 16.62 United States Steel $12.25 billion 0.53 $387.00 million $1.94 18.87

NIPPON STEEL & SUM has higher revenue and earnings than United States Steel. NIPPON STEEL & SUM is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than United States Steel, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares NIPPON STEEL & SUM and United States Steel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NIPPON STEEL & SUM 4.16% 5.62% 2.55% United States Steel 3.16% 12.56% 3.54%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of NIPPON STEEL & SUM shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.3% of United States Steel shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of United States Steel shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for NIPPON STEEL & SUM and United States Steel, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NIPPON STEEL & SUM 0 0 0 0 N/A United States Steel 2 7 9 0 2.39

United States Steel has a consensus price target of $40.07, suggesting a potential upside of 9.45%. Given United States Steel’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe United States Steel is more favorable than NIPPON STEEL & SUM.

Summary

United States Steel beats NIPPON STEEL & SUM on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NIPPON STEEL & SUM

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation engages in steelmaking and steel fabrication businesses worldwide. The company operates through Steelmaking and Steel Fabrication, Engineering and Construction, Chemicals, New Materials, and System Solutions segments. It offers steel plates; steel sheets, such as hot-dip coated and electroplated steel sheets, tin plates, and electrical steel sheets; bar and rod materials; and structural steel products. The company also provides pipes and tubes; railway parts, including railway wheels, axles, couplers, bogie trucks, brake discs, control bogies, brake calipers, and test equipment; automotive and construction machinery parts, such as crankshafts and front axles, aluminum wheels, and permanent magnet retarders; and industrial machinery parts comprising die materials, mill rolls, curved forgings, steel forgings, and shape-memory alloys. In addition, it provides titanium products for use in heat exchangers, automobiles, construction materials, consumer products, electric power, and desalination fields; stainless steel products comprising plates, sheets, formed steel, bars, wire rods, clad steel sheets, stainless steel foils, and nickel products; and steel slags. Further, the company performs construction work under contract; and engages in waste processing and recycling activities, as well as in supplying electricity, gas, and heat. Additionally, it offers coal-based chemical products and petrochemicals, as well as electronic materials for industrial and high-function applications, as well as in other areas; and materials for semiconductors and electronic parts, carbon fiber and composite products, and products that apply technologies for metal processing and joining. The company also provides solutions in the planning, configuration, operation, and maintenance of IT systems for clients in a range of business fields. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation is an integrated steel producer. The Company is engaged in producing flat-rolled and tubular products with production operations in North America and Europe. The Company operates through three segments: Flat-Rolled Products (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE) and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment includes the operating results of its integrated steel plants and equity investees in the United States involved in the production of slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke production facilities in the United States. The USSE segment includes the operating results of U. S. Steel Kosice (USSK) and its integrated steel plant and coke production facilities in Slovakia. The Tubular segment includes the operating results of its tubular production facilities, primarily in the United States and equity investees in the United States and Brazil.

