Nitro 24-Hour Volume Reaches $4,460.00 (CRYPTO:NOX)

Nitro (CURRENCY:NOX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 30th. Nitro has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $4,460.00 worth of Nitro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nitro token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00001513 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Nitro has traded 18.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00007189 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002916 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.10 or 0.00680695 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00014151 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015094 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00185694 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00035340 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00047580 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Nitro Token Profile

Nitro’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens. Nitro’s official Twitter account is @nitrotoken. Nitro’s official website is www.nitro.live. The Reddit community for Nitro is /r/nitrotoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nitro Token Trading

Nitro can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS. It is not currently possible to buy Nitro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nitro must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nitro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

