NMI (NMIH) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NMIH. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target (up from $17.00) on shares of NMI in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. BidaskClub downgraded NMI from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NMI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank upgraded NMI from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded NMI from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.86.

Shares of NMIH stock traded up $0.17 on Monday, hitting $17.72. 143,181 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 747,402. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $1,113.98, a P/E ratio of 30.79 and a beta of 0.87. NMI has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $21.92.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $54.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.32 million. NMI had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 12.07%. The business’s revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. research analysts forecast that NMI will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMIH. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of NMI in the third quarter worth $525,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of NMI in the third quarter worth $156,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NMI in the third quarter worth $113,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in NMI during the third quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in NMI by 25.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 776,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,632,000 after buying an additional 158,400 shares in the last quarter. 84.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/nmi-nmih-rating-increased-to-strong-buy-at-valuengine.html.

About NMI

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.