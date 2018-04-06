Noah (NOAH) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Report Finds

Media coverage about Noah (NYSE:NOAH) has trended somewhat positive on Friday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Noah earned a news sentiment score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the asset manager an impact score of 46.0846455533371 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of NOAH opened at $48.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2,678.07, a PE ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 2.57. Noah has a 12-month low of $24.63 and a 12-month high of $55.50.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The asset manager reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $110.99 million during the quarter. Noah had a net margin of 30.77% and a return on equity of 18.44%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Noah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Noah from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Noah Company Profile

Noah Holdings Limited is a wealth management service provider with a focus on global wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in China. The Company operates through three segments: wealth management, asset management and Internet finance. It also provides Internet finance services to clients in China.

