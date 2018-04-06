Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires 9,300 Shares of Noble Energy (NBL)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,539 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Noble Energy were worth $6,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NBL. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Noble Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $38,964,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Noble Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,414,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Noble Energy by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,984,847 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $116,118,000 after acquiring an additional 728,937 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Noble Energy by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,258,901 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $124,105,000 after acquiring an additional 593,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oslo Asset Management AS increased its position in Noble Energy by 523.9% in the 4th quarter. Oslo Asset Management AS now owns 666,173 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $19,412,000 after acquiring an additional 559,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

Noble Energy stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.76. 359,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,288,739. Noble Energy has a 52 week low of $22.99 and a 52 week high of $35.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $14,623.02, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.84 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.28. Noble Energy had a negative net margin of 26.27% and a positive return on equity of 1.46%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Noble Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Noble Energy will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Noble Energy declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas development company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO Kenneth M. Fisher sold 7,621 shares of Noble Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $219,484.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 197,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,677,747.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. Craddock sold 8,500 shares of Noble Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $266,475.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,928,497.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Noble Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Noble Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Noble Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Noble Energy in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Noble Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.71.

Noble Energy Company Profile

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. It owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins. It principal projects are primarily located in the US unconventional basins and various global offshore conventional basins.

