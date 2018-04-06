Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 19th.

NBLX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Noble Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Noble Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Noble Midstream Partners from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $61.00 price target on shares of Noble Midstream Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Noble Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.43.

Get Noble Midstream Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE NBLX traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.07. The stock had a trading volume of 69,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,941. Noble Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $41.90 and a twelve month high of $57.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $1,840.62, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.84.

Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The energy company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.01). Noble Midstream Partners had a net margin of 58.40% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The business had revenue of $68.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.03 million. research analysts expect that Noble Midstream Partners will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Noble Midstream Partners news, Director Andy Viens purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.15 per share, with a total value of $102,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,802.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Noble Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth $1,600,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Noble Midstream Partners by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 18,599 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 6,565 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC increased its stake in Noble Midstream Partners by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 47,834 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Cushing Asset Management LP increased its stake in Noble Midstream Partners by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 365,550 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $18,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Noble Midstream Partners by 106.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 40,145 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 20,719 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/noble-midstream-partners-nblx-downgraded-by-thestreet-updated-updated.html.

About Noble Midstream Partners

Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services. The company operates in the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.