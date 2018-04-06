Noble (NYSE:NE) Receiving Positive News Coverage, Study Finds

News coverage about Noble (NYSE:NE) has been trending positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Noble earned a daily sentiment score of 0.29 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the oil and gas company an impact score of 46.8963235000201 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

NE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Group set a $6.00 target price on Noble and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Argus raised Noble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $5.00 target price on Noble and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Cowen set a $5.00 target price on Noble and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $5.00 target price on Noble and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Noble has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.74.

Shares of NE opened at $3.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $893.33, a P/E ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 2.20. Noble has a one year low of $3.14 and a one year high of $6.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Noble (NYSE:NE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.04. Noble had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 41.76%. The firm had revenue of $329.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Noble’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Noble will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

Noble Company Profile

Noble Corporation plc operates as an offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry worldwide. It provides contract drilling services using mobile offshore drilling units. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a fleet of 8 drill ships, 6 semisubmersibles, and 14 jack ups. Noble Corporation plc was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

