Noble (NE) Shares Gap Down to $3.62

Noble Co. (NYSE:NE) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.73, but opened at $3.62. Noble shares last traded at $3.60, with a volume of 6149834 shares changing hands.

NE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $5.00 target price on shares of Noble and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Noble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Group set a $6.00 target price on shares of Noble and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Noble from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Noble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.74.

The company has a market capitalization of $888.39, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Noble (NYSE:NE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. Noble had a negative net margin of 41.76% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $329.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Noble’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Noble Co. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Noble in the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Noble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Noble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. OxFORD Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Noble in the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management CA bought a new position in shares of Noble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

About Noble

Noble Corporation plc operates as an offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry worldwide. It provides contract drilling services using mobile offshore drilling units. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a fleet of 8 drill ships, 6 semisubmersibles, and 14 jack ups. Noble Corporation plc was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

