Nokia (NOK) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Nokia's primary networks division is expected to witness some improvement this year with an improved condition in North America. The division is expected to grow faster than the primary addressable market over the long term. Strong performance of its technologies unit is also a positive. Rollouts of next-generation 5G networks are anticipated to improve market conditions significantly in 2019 and 2020. The company has inked strategic deals across the globe to drive inorganic growth. However, the stock has underperformed the industry in the last six months on an average. Adverse foreign currency movements remain a major concern. Nokia's trailing 12-month return on equity undercuts its growth potential to some extent. Continued below-par performance of Networks unit also remains a concern. Brexit could further result in higher tariff and non-tariff barriers to trade between the U.K. and the European Union, lowering its productivity.”

Get Nokia alerts:

NOK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Nokia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Nokia from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $4.89 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. MKM Partners raised shares of Nokia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $5.50 to $7.50 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Nokia in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.61.

NYSE:NOK opened at $5.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $30,522.76, a PE ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.16. Nokia has a 1-year low of $4.51 and a 1-year high of $6.65.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. Nokia had a negative net margin of 6.37% and a positive return on equity of 10.80%. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Nokia will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOK. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Nokia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,836,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its holdings in Nokia by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 54,775,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,254,000 after purchasing an additional 11,016,150 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in Nokia by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 10,247,013 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867,023 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Nokia by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,673,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482,900 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Nokia by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,424,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806,219 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.64% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/nokia-nok-stock-rating-lowered-by-zacks-investment-research.html.

About Nokia

Nokia Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides network infrastructure and related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It offers mobile networking solutions, such as hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals; radio access network solutions; Internet protocol multimedia subsystem/voice over LTE, subscriber data management and other virtualized software infrastructure solutions; backhaul solutions; and network planning, implementation, operations, and maintenance solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.