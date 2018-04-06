NoLimitCoin (CRYPTO:NLC2) Price Hits $0.0554 on Major Exchanges

NoLimitCoin (CURRENCY:NLC2) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 30th. NoLimitCoin has a market cap of $11.39 million and $52,395.00 worth of NoLimitCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NoLimitCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0554 or 0.00000837 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and C-CEX. During the last seven days, NoLimitCoin has traded 22.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Particl (PART) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00142184 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00019885 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000194 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000525 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000062 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000948 BTC.

HealthyWormCoin (WORM) traded up 76% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PIECoin (PIE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Iconic (ICON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00001116 BTC.

About NoLimitCoin

NoLimitCoin (CRYPTO:NLC2) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 11th, 2016. NoLimitCoin’s total supply is 205,603,330 coins. The official website for NoLimitCoin is nolimitcoin.org. The Reddit community for NoLimitCoin is /r/nolimitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NoLimitCoin’s official Twitter account is @NoLimitCoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “NoLimitCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for CryptoFantasySports, a platform that seeks to provide the crypto world easy access to the fantasy games. “

NoLimitCoin Coin Trading

NoLimitCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, YoBit, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to buy NoLimitCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NoLimitCoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NoLimitCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

