Red Hat Software (RHT) PT Raised to $182.00 at Nomura

Red Hat Software (NYSE:RHT) had its price objective lifted by Nomura from $152.00 to $182.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, March 27th. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the open-source software company’s stock. Nomura’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.44% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on RHT. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Red Hat Software in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Red Hat Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Red Hat Software in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Mizuho increased their target price on Red Hat Software from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Red Hat Software in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.13.

Shares of NYSE RHT traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $149.87. 198,249 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,847,431. The firm has a market cap of $26,872.79, a P/E ratio of 65.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Red Hat Software has a 52 week low of $84.16 and a 52 week high of $167.36.

Red Hat Software (NYSE:RHT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 26th. The open-source software company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $772.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.87 million. Red Hat Software had a return on equity of 29.36% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Red Hat Software will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Delisa Alexander sold 1,393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.87, for a total value of $173,943.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,547,765.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William S. Kaiser sold 7,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,014,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,686 shares of company stock worth $1,873,342. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RHT. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in Red Hat Software during the 4th quarter worth $105,000. Zions Bancorporation bought a new position in Red Hat Software during the 3rd quarter worth $164,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Red Hat Software during the 4th quarter worth $189,000. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in Red Hat Software during the 4th quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in Red Hat Software during the 4th quarter worth $193,000. Institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Red Hat Software Company Profile

Red Hat, Inc provides open source software solutions to develop and offer operating system, virtualization, management, middleware, cloud, mobile, and storage technologies to various enterprises worldwide. It offers infrastructure-related solutions, such as Red Hat Enterprise Linux, an operating system platform that runs on hardware for use in hybrid cloud environments; Red Hat Satellite, a system management offering that helps to deploy, scale, and manage in hybrid cloud environments; and Red Hat Enterprise Virtualization, a software solution that allows customers to utilize and manage a common hardware infrastructure to run multiple operating systems and applications.

