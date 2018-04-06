Nomura Research In (NRILY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Nomura Research In (OTCMKTS:NRILY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, “Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. provides research, business consulting and systems services. Its operating segment consists of Consulting, Financial Information Technology Solutions, Industrial IT Solutions, IT Platform Services and Others. Consulting segment provides management and systems consulting services. Financial IT Solutions segment offers IT solutions for securities, asset management, banking, and insurance sectors. Industrial IT Solutions segment deals with IT solutions and infrastructure services for distribution, manufacturing, service and healthcare industries, as well as for governments and other public agencies. IT Platform Services segment handles system management and advanced information technology solutions. It also conducts research for the development of new business operations and new products related to IT solutions. Others segment administers systems development and operation services on other businesses. Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Shares of OTCMKTS NRILY opened at $11.45 on Wednesday. Nomura Research In has a 12 month low of $8.59 and a 12 month high of $11.78. The company has a market capitalization of $10,937.22, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Nomura Research In Company Profile

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. engages in consulting, financial information technology (IT) solutions, industrial IT solutions, and IT platform services businesses primarily in Japan. The Consulting segment offers management consulting services to develop business strategies, reengineer operations, support government/public agencies, and implement administrative reforms; and systems consulting services to enhance the use of IT, including IT strategic development, business reengineering planning and execution support, standardized architecture implementation, global cross-functional IT governance, and others.

