Noodles & Company (NDLS) Receives Neutral Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NDLS. BidaskClub lowered shares of Noodles & Company from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Noodles & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Noodles & Company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Noodles & Company from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.17.

Shares of NDLS traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.55. 19,604 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,594. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -380.00, a PEG ratio of 24.82 and a beta of -0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Noodles & Company has a 12 month low of $3.35 and a 12 month high of $8.20.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $112.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.05 million. Noodles & Company had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. research analysts forecast that Noodles & Company will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Noodles & Company during the third quarter worth about $1,327,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Noodles & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $420,000. Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its stake in Noodles & Company by 117.5% during the fourth quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 809,170 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,248,000 after acquiring an additional 437,170 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Noodles & Company by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 23,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Noodles & Company by 433.3% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 200,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 162,500 shares in the last quarter. 52.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Noodles & Company Company Profile

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, sandwiches, and appetizers. As of January 2, 2018, the company operated 412 company-owned and 66 franchised restaurants in 29 states, the District of Columbia.

