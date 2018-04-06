Nord Anglia Education Inc (NORD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Nord Anglia Education Inc (NYSE:NORD) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.50.

Separately, William Blair reaffirmed an “average” rating on shares of Nord Anglia Education in a research note on Thursday, March 15th.

NORD stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.57. The company had a trading volume of 306,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,167. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,390.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.22 and a beta of 0.96. Nord Anglia Education has a one year low of $20.08 and a one year high of $33.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Nord Anglia Education by 7.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 195,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,371,000 after purchasing an additional 12,926 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Nord Anglia Education in the second quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Nord Anglia Education by 554.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 60,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.75% of the company’s stock.

About Nord Anglia Education

Nord Anglia Education, Inc is an operator of international schools. As of August 31, 2016, the Company taught over 37,000 students, from kindergarten through the end of secondary school (K-12), at its 43 schools in China, Europe, the Middle East, South East Asia and North America. The Company’s segments include China, Europe, Middle East (ME), Southeast Asia (SEA), North America and Other.

