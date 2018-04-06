Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA (DRW3) PT Set at €92.00 by Nord/LB

Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA (ETR:DRW3) has been given a €92.00 ($113.58) price target by Nord/LB in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 20th. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank set a €73.00 ($90.12) price target on Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Independent Research set a €92.00 ($113.58) target price on Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Warburg Research set a €81.50 ($100.62) target price on Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 12th. HSBC set a €72.00 ($88.89) price target on Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($92.59) price objective on Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €79.11 ($97.67).

DRW3 traded down €0.20 ($0.25) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching €76.70 ($94.69). 19,925 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,804. Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA has a 52-week low of €69.80 ($86.17) and a 52-week high of €107.00 ($132.10).

About Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA

Dragerwerk AG & Co KGaA develops equipment and solutions in the fields of medical and safety technology in Europe, Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The company develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including perioperative care, neonatal care, emergency care, critical care, and perinatal care.

