Northcoast Research Comments on Signet Jewelers’ FY2019 Earnings (SIG)

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) – Equities research analysts at Northcoast Research cut their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Signet Jewelers in a report released on Thursday, April 5th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Szafraniec now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.89 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.05.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The company reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 8.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.03 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC set a $60.00 price target on shares of Signet Jewelers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Vetr cut shares of Signet Jewelers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.72 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Nomura set a $45.00 price target on shares of Signet Jewelers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo set a $52.00 price target on shares of Signet Jewelers and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.65.

Shares of NYSE SIG opened at $37.49 on Friday. Signet Jewelers has a fifty-two week low of $33.11 and a fifty-two week high of $77.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,231.83, a P/E ratio of 5.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. This is a boost from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.05%.

In other news, insider Oded Edelman bought 90,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.31 per share, with a total value of $4,999,913.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,962 shares in the company, valued at $1,878,438.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 14,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,058,000. Tweedy Browne Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,839,000. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. increased its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 1,200.5% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 134,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,632,000 after purchasing an additional 124,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,914,000.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, and the Channel Islands. Its Sterling Jewelers division operates stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, and various mall-based regional brands.

