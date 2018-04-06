Northern Trust (NTRS) Raised to Buy at Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs upgraded shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Goldman Sachs currently has $121.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on NTRS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Northern Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. BidaskClub lowered Northern Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Northern Trust from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Northern Trust to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Northern Trust from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Northern Trust has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $106.88.

Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $104.46 on Monday. Northern Trust has a twelve month low of $84.93 and a twelve month high of $110.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $23,440.21, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The asset manager reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 20.98%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Northern Trust will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 8th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

In other news, EVP Wilson Leech sold 8,958 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.17, for a total transaction of $951,070.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Aileen B. Blake sold 3,000 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.32, for a total value of $315,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 189,459 shares of company stock worth $20,188,431. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Northern Trust by 2.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 469,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,115,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Northern Trust in the third quarter worth about $213,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Northern Trust by 8.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,467 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its stake in Northern Trust by 5.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 23,219 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Northern Trust by 1.2% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 441,391 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,577,000 after purchasing an additional 5,192 shares in the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management segments.

