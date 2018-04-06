Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, “NORTHFIELD Building Loan and Savings Association in the village of Mariners Harbor, Town of Northfield, County of Richmond, by a group of Staten Islanders for the purpose of rendering mutual aid to each other, and to those who shall hereafter be associated with us. “

Get Northfield Bancorp alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NFBK. Sandler O’Neill reissued a hold rating and issued a $16.50 price objective on shares of Northfield Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 26th. BidaskClub raised Northfield Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a hold rating and issued a $18.50 price objective on shares of Northfield Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Jaffray reissued a hold rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Northfield Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.80.

Shares of NFBK traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.72. 3,349 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,162. The stock has a market cap of $766.79, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.36. Northfield Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.14 and a 12 month high of $19.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.67 million. Northfield Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 17.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. analysts predict that Northfield Bancorp will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Northfield Bancorp news, CEO Steven M. Klein sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total transaction of $127,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 336,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,738,984. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gil Chapman sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $200,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 104,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,747,907.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,763 shares of company stock worth $2,425,744 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NFBK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,817,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,366,000 after purchasing an additional 120,290 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 223.6% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 78,047 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 53,932 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 124,905 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 51,774 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 383,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,555,000 after purchasing an additional 43,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,237,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,169,000 after purchasing an additional 42,437 shares during the last quarter. 53.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright law. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/northfield-bancorp-nfbk-downgraded-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research-updated.html.

Northfield Bancorp Company Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc is a holding company for Northfield Bank (the Bank). Northfield Bank’s principal business consists of originating commercial real estate loans and multifamily real estate loans, purchasing investment securities including mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds, as well as depositing funds in other financial institutions.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Northfield Bancorp (NFBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Northfield Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northfield Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.