Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Stock Price

Media coverage about Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. Northrop Grumman earned a coverage optimism score of 0.14 on Accern's scale.

Northrop Grumman stock traded down $8.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $351.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,079,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031,625. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market cap of $61,529.52, a PE ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.78. Northrop Grumman has a fifty-two week low of $237.39 and a fifty-two week high of $360.88.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 37.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman will post 15.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 5th were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 2nd. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 33.13%.

NOC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $389.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $394.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Friday, January 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $347.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $364.00.

In related news, VP Denise M. Peppard sold 2,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.12, for a total transaction of $850,869.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,939,988.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Janis G. Pamiljans sold 955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.85, for a total transaction of $323,601.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,546,404.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,299 shares of company stock valued at $3,220,228 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corporation is a global security company. The Company provides products, systems and solutions in autonomous systems; cyber; command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR); strike, and logistics and modernization. The Company’s segments include Aerospace Systems, Mission Systems and Technology Services.

