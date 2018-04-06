Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Has $1.65 Million Stake in NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY reduced its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) by 74.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 80,238 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY owned about 0.06% of NorthWestern worth $1,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,314,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,162,000 after acquiring an additional 751,896 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 3,633.4% in the 4th quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 503,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,034,000 after acquiring an additional 489,597 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 811,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,211,000 after acquiring an additional 209,765 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 968,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,159,000 after acquiring an additional 86,652 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 223,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,747,000 after acquiring an additional 72,628 shares during the period. 94.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NWE traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.27. 15,203 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,005. NorthWestern Corp has a 52-week low of $50.01 and a 52-week high of $64.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $2,644.23, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.23.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.04). NorthWestern had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 12.46%. The firm had revenue of $344.55 million for the quarter. research analysts forecast that NorthWestern Corp will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

In related news, VP Michael R. Cashell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $50,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Patrick R. Corcoran sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.97, for a total value of $259,947.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,900 shares of company stock valued at $414,181 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NWE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NorthWestern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Wells Fargo set a $55.00 target price on NorthWestern and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $55.60.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as North-Western Energy, provides electricity and natural gas. The Company’s segments are Electric operations, Natural gas operations and All other. As of December 31, 2016, the Company provided electricity and natural gas to approximately 709,600 customers in Montana, South Dakota and Nebraska.

