Novan (NOVN) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday.

Shares of NOVN traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.88. The stock had a trading volume of 3,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,677. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.01, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Novan has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $7.85.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Novan stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 194,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,257 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.22% of Novan worth $785,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Novan

Novan, Inc, a clinical-stage drug development company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies in dermatology. Its lead product candidate is SB204, a cosmetically elegant topical gel that targets multiple mechanisms of action for the treatment of acne vulgaris.

