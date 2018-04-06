Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, March 22nd. They currently have $63.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Novanta Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and sells precision photonic and motion control components and subsystems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical equipment and advanced industrial technology markets. Novanta Inc., formerly known as GSI Group Inc., is based in Bedford, Massachusetts. “

NOVT has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub raised Novanta from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. William Blair started coverage on Novanta in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Novanta in a report on Thursday, March 1st.

NOVT traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,500. Novanta has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $60.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,774.82, a PE ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $146.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.35 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Novanta will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 8,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.83, for a total value of $498,058.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,394 shares of company stock valued at $1,480,917. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Novanta by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,302,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,139,000 after acquiring an additional 467,585 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novanta by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,020,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,020,000 after acquiring an additional 160,881 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Novanta by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,117,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,885,000 after purchasing an additional 115,100 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Novanta by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,042,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,473,000 after purchasing an additional 11,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Novanta by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 526,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,940,000 after purchasing an additional 14,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta Inc, formerly GSI Group Inc, designs, develops, manufactures and sells precision photonic and motion control components and subsystems. The Company’s segments are Photonics, Vision and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures and markets photonics-based solutions, including carbon dioxide (CO2) laser sources, laser scanning and laser beam delivery products, to customers around the world.

