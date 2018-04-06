Novartis (NOVN) Given a CHF 88 Price Target at Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf set a CHF 88 price target on Novartis (VTX:NOVN) in a report published on Wednesday, March 28th. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NOVN. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 91 price target on Novartis and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 90 price target on Novartis and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. S&P Global set a CHF 91 price objective on Novartis and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 92 price objective on Novartis and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays set a CHF 80 price objective on Novartis and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of CHF 88.89.

Shares of NOVN stock opened at CHF 78.38 on Wednesday. Novartis has a twelve month low of CHF 72.45 and a twelve month high of CHF 88.30.

