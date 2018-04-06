Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on Novavax’s FY2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Novavax in a report released on Tuesday, March 20th, according to Zacks Investment Research. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst W. Tanner anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.58) for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Hold” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $10.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 92.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novavax in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Novavax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase cut shares of Novavax from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.43.

Shares of NASDAQ NVAX opened at $2.06 on Thursday. Novavax has a 12-month low of $0.73 and a 12-month high of $2.75. The stock has a market cap of $766.54, a P/E ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.12, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.76.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVAX. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novavax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 583,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 85,611 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 492,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 37,793 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Novavax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,567,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 152,974 shares during the last quarter. 36.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant nanoparticle vaccines and adjuvants. Its lead adjuvant is Matrix-M that is used to enable a vaccine to enhance the amplitude of the immune response and qualitatively change it, enhance its specificity to provide protection against related microorganisms, as well as allows immunization with much lower doses of antigen.

