Novavax (NVAX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “NOVAVAX INC is a specialty biopharmaceutical company engaged in the research, development and commercialization of proprietary products focused on women’s health and infectious diseases. Their technology platforms involve the use of proprietary, microscopic, organized, non-phospholipid structures as vehicles for the delivery of a wide variety of drugs and other therapeutic products, including certain hormones, anti-bacterial and anti-viral products and vaccine adjuvants. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. S&P Equity Research lowered their target price on shares of Novavax from $1.81 to $1.35 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Citigroup raised shares of Novavax from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of Novavax in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. B. Riley set a $10.00 target price on shares of Novavax and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Novavax from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, December 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.43.

NASDAQ:NVAX traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.04. The stock had a trading volume of 3,540,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,343,996. Novavax has a one year low of $0.73 and a one year high of $2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.12, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.76. The company has a market capitalization of $766.54, a PE ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 2.38.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $10.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 92.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Novavax will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVAX. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Novavax by 30.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 446,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 105,117 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Novavax by 6.2% during the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,225,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 71,047 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Novavax by 74.8% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 162,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 69,600 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novavax during the fourth quarter worth $179,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Novavax by 121.1% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 115,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 63,155 shares in the last quarter. 36.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant nanoparticle vaccines and adjuvants. Its lead adjuvant is Matrix-M that is used to enable a vaccine to enhance the amplitude of the immune response and qualitatively change it, enhance its specificity to provide protection against related microorganisms, as well as allows immunization with much lower doses of antigen.

