Nu Skin Enterprises (NUS) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Strong-Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nu Skin Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Pivotal Research reissued a buy rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a $81.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Nu Skin Enterprises has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.29.

NUS stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $74.80. The stock had a trading volume of 80,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,718. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 1-year low of $52.88 and a 1-year high of $75.82. The firm has a market cap of $3,949.92, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.36.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 25.23% and a net margin of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $666.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. This is a positive change from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.20%.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 47,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,590,850. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Steven Lund sold 81,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $6,075,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 4,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,675. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,843 shares of company stock worth $10,393,337 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $349,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,137,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 471.4% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 42,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 499.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,776,000 after acquiring an additional 33,892 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems and targeted treatment products, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic, personal care, and hair care products.

