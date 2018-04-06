Numus (CRYPTO:NMS) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $19,900.00

Numus (CURRENCY:NMS) traded up 12.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 29th. In the last seven days, Numus has traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Numus coin can currently be bought for $0.95 or 0.00013965 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. Numus has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $19,900.00 worth of Numus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $299.32 or 0.04418960 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00051796 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00033176 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00020649 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.50 or 0.00642208 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00079116 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00056684 BTC.

NAV Coin (NAV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00016391 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00032148 BTC.

About Numus

Numus (CRYPTO:NMS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 15th, 2017. Numus’ total supply is 730,548 coins. Numus’ official website is numus.cash. Numus’ official Twitter account is @http://numus.cash/.

Buying and Selling Numus

Numus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is not presently possible to buy Numus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Numus must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Numus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

