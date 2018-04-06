NuShares Market Capitalization Achieves $458,335.00 (NSR)

NuShares (CURRENCY:NSR) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 3:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. Over the last seven days, NuShares has traded down 37.8% against the US dollar. NuShares has a total market cap of $458,335.00 and $3,575.00 worth of NuShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NuShares token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including alcurEX and SouthXchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NuShares alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00197574 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000504 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003100 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00046446 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005198 BTC.

Atmos (ATMS) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000518 BTC.

CybCSec (XCS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000031 BTC.

NuShares Profile

NSR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. NuShares’ total supply is 3,134,648,141 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,777,600,756 tokens. NuShares’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NuShares is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NuShares’ official website is nubits.com/nushares.

According to CryptoCompare, “NuShares are units held by individuals who wish to help support and maintain the Nu network. Owning NuShares is not required to use NuBits. Instead, NuShares are intended to be a source of network equity for developers, entrepreneurs, and speculators. NuShareholders can receive network revenues in the form of Peercoin dividends paid out by a custodian. NuShareholders can cast votes for actions that positively affect the Nu network. These actions help adjust the supply and demand for NuBits so that they will always remain at a long-term $1.00 US value. “

Buying and Selling NuShares

NuShares can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and alcurEX. It is not presently possible to purchase NuShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuShares must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NuShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for NuShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.