NuStar Energy (NS) vs. Its Rivals Financial Analysis

NuStar Energy (NYSE: NS) is one of 21 public companies in the “Pipelines, except natural gas” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare NuStar Energy to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Dividends

NuStar Energy pays an annual dividend of $4.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 21.9%. NuStar Energy pays out 684.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Pipelines, except natural gas” companies pay a dividend yield of 8.4% and pay out 134.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares NuStar Energy and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NuStar Energy 8.16% 7.82% 2.44% NuStar Energy Competitors 31.87% -1.27% 9.40%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for NuStar Energy and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NuStar Energy 0 11 0 0 2.00 NuStar Energy Competitors 220 963 1023 28 2.38

NuStar Energy presently has a consensus price target of $32.25, suggesting a potential upside of 61.57%. As a group, “Pipelines, except natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 29.37%. Given NuStar Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NuStar Energy is more favorable than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

60.1% of NuStar Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.5% of shares of all “Pipelines, except natural gas” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of NuStar Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of shares of all “Pipelines, except natural gas” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

NuStar Energy has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NuStar Energy’s rivals have a beta of 1.07, indicating that their average share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NuStar Energy and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NuStar Energy $1.81 billion $147.96 million 31.19 NuStar Energy Competitors $6.57 billion $435.72 million 17.67

NuStar Energy’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than NuStar Energy. NuStar Energy is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

NuStar Energy rivals beat NuStar Energy on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

About NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy L.P. is engaged in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia; the terminalling and storage of petroleum products, and the marketing of petroleum products. The Company’s segments include pipeline, storage and fuels marketing. The pipeline segment consists of the transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil and anhydrous ammonia. The storage segment consists of facilities that provide storage, handling and other services for petroleum products, crude oil, specialty chemicals and other liquids. The fuels marketing segment involve the purchase of crude oil, fuel oil, bunker fuel, fuel oil blending components and other refined products for resale. It conducts its operations through its subsidiaries, primarily NuStar Logistics, L.P. and NuStar Pipeline Operating Partnership L.P. As of May 4, 2017, it had more than 9,200 miles of pipeline and 81 terminal and storage facilities that provide approximately 96 million barrels of storage capacity.

