First Trust Advisors LP Has $1.87 Million Holdings in Nutrisystem (NASDAQ:NTRI)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of Nutrisystem (NASDAQ:NTRI) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,980 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.12% of Nutrisystem worth $1,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Nutrisystem by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nutrisystem by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Nutrisystem by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Nutrisystem by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nutrisystem by 165.2% during the 3rd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, insider Dawn M. Zier sold 30,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.37, for a total transaction of $1,244,405.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 221,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,922,294.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Keira Krausz sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $254,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,845,594.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 65,831 shares of company stock valued at $3,070,319. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NTRI shares. BidaskClub cut Nutrisystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Nutrisystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Nutrisystem in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Nutrisystem from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, B. Riley set a $52.00 target price on Nutrisystem and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

NTRI opened at $28.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $805.52, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.11. Nutrisystem has a 52 week low of $26.06 and a 52 week high of $67.95.

Nutrisystem (NASDAQ:NTRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $131.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.75 million. Nutrisystem had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 8.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Nutrisystem will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. This is an increase from Nutrisystem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 7th. Nutrisystem’s dividend payout ratio is 51.02%.

Nutrisystem, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides weight management products and services for women and men in the United States. The company offers weight loss programs that consist primarily of a pre-packaged food program, digital tools, and counseling. It also provides Nutrisystem Lean13 program, which provides weight loss, and support and counseling services; the South Beach Diet, a weight-loss program; and Nutrisystem 5-day kit, a ?D' kit that offers individuals with or at risk of type 2 diabetes.

