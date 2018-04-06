NuVasive (NUVA) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Shows

News headlines about NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) have been trending somewhat positive on Friday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. NuVasive earned a media sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the medical device company an impact score of 46.307754152322 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news articles that may have effected Accern’s analysis:

NUVA opened at $54.92 on Friday. NuVasive has a fifty-two week low of $44.62 and a fifty-two week high of $81.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,749.47, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.38.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The medical device company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. NuVasive had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $271.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that NuVasive will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NUVA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NuVasive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. BTIG Research set a $74.00 target price on shares of NuVasive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Piper Jaffray restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of NuVasive from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

In other news, CEO Gregory T. Lucier acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.30 per share, with a total value of $301,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally-disruptive surgical products and procedurally-integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal product is Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally-disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

